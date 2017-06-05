North Korea slams ‘mean’ targeted UN sanctions

The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s state-run newspaper and official mouthpiece, blamed the conservative Park Geun-hye administration for molding the relationship into its “worst-ever” condition, lamenting the absence of dialogue or cooperation.

“North Korea’s attitude is feeding tensions in a region where we have major economic interest, and we do not want to see an arms race here”, Goulard said.

That being said, North Korea’s claim to have the ability to strike USA aircraft carriers is outlandish.

China can not use its economic power to dodge its worldwide responsibilities in the South China Sea and in deterring North Korea, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned Monday. “It is very important to underline that it is joint peace patrols”.

He emphasized that the U.S.is working with the United Nations, allies, and partners to pressure North Korea, diplomatically and economically. The Council’s unanimous decision was positive to the United States, but U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley [official profile] told the council that the U.S. will continue to work towards peace and security, but “b$3 eyond diplomatic and financial consequences, the United States remains prepared to counteract North Korean aggression through other means, if necessary”. Experts speculate that Moon may be aiming to set new peaceful grounds with Pyongyang in time for the special day.

“The U.S. has the final call”, Pyongyang warned in its characteristically bombastic tone. It insisted that the country “will not flinch from the road to build up nuclear forces“.

“There is no other option”.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia Security Summit in Singapore, came amid uncertainty over Washington’s stance toward the region under President Donald Trump, who has declared – and already demonstrated in less than five months in office – a commitment to reviewing the most basic aspects of USA foreign policy.

The drop comes after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution in November of past year, following the regime’s fifth nuclear test some two months prior.

At the meantime, Washington stepped up its calls to China to take greater responsibility for containing its defiant ally, calling North Korea a “clear and present danger” to the US.

The spokesperson also said that the U.S.is “sadly mistaken” if it thinks that such missile interception system can prevent nuclear strikes by the Strategic Force of the KPA.

“And I look forward to working with them to develop an Asia-Pacific stability initiative that complements the ongoing large-scale investment in our budget to improve and reinforce the us military’s capabilities across the region”, he said.

Mattis called North Korea a “clear and present danger” and the “most urgent and unsafe threat to peace and security in the Asia-Pacific”. The expansion of resolution 1718 (2006) [text] will impose an asset freeze and travel ban on those that new resolution 2356 (2017) [text] names as being involved in North Korea’s alleged nuclear program. The expanded sanctions blacklist 14 North Korean individuals and four entities.