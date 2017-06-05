Not so prolific Arsenal forward being shown the door

Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo will be available on a free transfer this summer after revealing that he is leaving the club.

‘I’m free, ‘ Sanogo, told L’Equipe.

The Frenchman was predicted to have a bright future when he joined from Auxerre in 2013 but, following just one senior goal in 20 appearances, he will leave without making much of an impact.

However while his time with the Gunners was largely disappointing, he will be able to look back on the 2014 FA Cup final with fond memories after helping turn the game in Arsenal’s favour to beat Hull 3-2 at Wembley after coming on as a substitute.

‘My left calf is healed.

A calf problem kept him out for almost seven months last season and, although he played three games for the under-23s, he was never part of Wenger’s matchday squads. I came back in January, with a fitness trainer. It’s very hard to be injured.

However, Sanogo still remembers his better times at Arsenal – including a famous four-goal haul in pre-season, recalling: “There were moments where I was good”. You feel so mentally alone. There is virtually nobody at your side. I remember the summer of 2014 when, during the Emirates Cup, I scored a quadruple against Benfica.

Since that day Sanogo has made just six appearances for the Gunners and Arsene Wenger revealed earlier this year that the striker had been sidelined with a “confidential” injury.

“I maybe did not always do what was necessary to impose myself”.

“[Wenger] is a great manager”, he added. ‘He taught me a lot’.

Asked where he wanted to go next Sanogo said he was hoping for “a complete season, without injury issues”.