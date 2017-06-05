Nothing But Love In Manchester Tonight

A star-studded benefit concert for victims of the Manchester bombing kicked off to tearful fans, heavy police guard and clattering helicopters on Sunday, just a day after another militant attack in London. All week you have been incredible and as a friend, I’m so proud of you my love.

Summer was in the air and the concert had an atmosphere reminiscent of an outdoor music festival.

She was also joined on stage by the Parrs Wood High School Choir, when the occasion became too much for one member. The money raised, which so far is listed at over $9million, will go to help the victims and their families, as well as other United Kingdom victims of terror attacks (donate via the Red Cross here).

Grande thanked those in attendance.

Part way through the concert, Grande thanked the crowd for their “love and unity”, noting that it is “the medicine the world needs right now”.

Grande told the audience that her song selection was influenced by the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in last month’s bombing.

Amid doubts over whether the show would take place, artists reaffirmed their decision to perform, CNN reported, with Pharrell stating during the show: “Despite all the things that have been going on.I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

We stand with you, Manchester. “Would you agree that love always wins?” before taking a moment to honor all the people who passed away in the tragedy. It can be the most hard thing to do.

Some of those attending Old Trafford admitted to feeling nervous in the wake of the third mass casualty terror attack in the United Kingdom within four months. “Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. “As unfortunately we saw yesterday, evil will test us, it will show its face again”.

Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said in a statement on Sunday that the singer’s show would go on with “greater purpose” following Saturday’s attack.

The Manchester native took the stage with Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform Oasis’ hit “Live Forever“. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said.

“I don’t want to feel or hear or see any fear in this building”, US singer Pharrell Williams told the crowd as he led them in a rendition of his hit single “Happy“.

It was an emotional night for Ariana Grande and crowd at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, June 4.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer also joined other acts on stage, including Victoria Monet, Coldplay and the Black Eyed Peas to sing, “Where Is the Love?“. But perhaps the most special moment – or at least the moment that’s making Twitter emotional is when a Manchester police offer started dancing in a circle with a group of kids attending the concert.

The event went ahead despite another terror attack in London last night in which seven people were killed and almost 50 injured.

Two weeks ago a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena, where Grande was performing, claimed the lives of 22 people, including children.

She shared some photos of the visits on her social media account.

Thorpe’s eight-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back and is recovering from surgery.

Eleanor Lunn, left, and Abbey Hawkes, both 19, from Sheffield, queue up to attend the to attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert.