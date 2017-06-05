Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal win in French Open first round

Under watchful eye of new coach Andre Agassi, Djokovic looked his comfortable self as he begins quest to defend the title he won a year ago in fourth attempt. “Then he has to leave, because he has already scheduled some things that he can not reschedule”, said Djokovic after claiming a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain’s Marcel Granollers. He will next take on Joao Sousa of Portugal in the second round.

Two of the four seeded US women in the French Open have lost their first-round matches. Reporter Kate Battersby noted that Agassi was “less than a picture of relaxation, fidgeting in his chair and keeping up a relentless point-by-point commentary with Djokovic’s brother Marko”.

Fourth seed Rafael Nadal followed Djokovic into the second round as he began his quest for a 10th title with a straightforward 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Benoit Paire of France.

Should he achieve his dream of a “decima” the 30-year-old would become the first man to win 10 titles at any single grand slam event.

Djokovic in his post-match conference was asked about Agassi at length, prompting him to ask whether he should bring his coach in to the press room next time.

“I’m happy for the victory”.

“For me, it’s important to serve a little bit better than what I did today”, Nadal said after advancing into the second round.

“I wanted to start off well, engage all engines in the right way which I have done”, Djokovic said.

“Last year, I started to feel I had to change something”, Djokovic told French sports daily L’Equipe.

French hope Kristina Mladenovic fought through the pain with a 3-6, 6-3, 8-6, win over American Jennifer Brady. Nadal will now face Robin Haase in the second round after he beat Alex De Minaur on Sunday.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Garbine Muguruza began the day’s play with a confidence-boosting 6-2, 6-4 win over Francesca Schiavone to reach the second round. Paire is wildly inconsistent but has plenty of flair, and this was a relatively rare trip to the secondary Suzanne Lenglen court for a player who has made Philippe Chatrier his own backyard for the last decade. “I think she loves it”.

Wozniacki, who appeared to be carrying the after-effects of a lower back injury that forced her to retire during last week’s Strasbourg tournament, pulled away towards the end of a testy encounter, winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in just over two hours.

Elsewhere, Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic beat Belgium’s Steve Darcis 6-3 6-4 6-2.

Marcel Granollers and Benoit Paire were unable to provide an early round upset as Djokovic and Nadal both secured straight-set wins respectively, but it was a bad day for Mischa Zverev, Jack Sock and home favourite Gilles Simon.