Now, Qatar Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia

In an unprecedented move, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar today, accusing the rich Gulf State of supporting terrorism.

Saudi Arabia’s official state news agency confirmed that the kingdom chose to end diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by worldwide law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

Diplomatic relations between Maldives and Qatar began in 1984.

“The UAE affirms its complete commitment and support to the Gulf Cooperation Council and to the security and stability of the GCC States”. Stocks on Qatar’s benchmark also fell almost 7% Monday with steep losses for shares in Qatar National Bank, the state’s biggest lender, and Vodafone Qatar. It gave Qatari citizens 14 days to leave the country.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad said it is suspending flights to Qatar from June 6 “until further notice“.

Several airlines from those countries earlier announced they would no longer fly to Qatar.

Qatar backed the democratically elected Muslim Brotherhood government of Mohammed Morsi in Egypt, a move which angered Saudi Arabia which partly financed the military ouster of the Morsi-government.

Qatar has provided its warplanes to carry out air strikes against the Houthi rebels.

Speaking from Australia, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the respective countries to work out their differences, and offered US assistance to do so.

“There is a wider impact than Qatar Airways not being able to land in markets like Saudi and UAE since those markets are significant sources for transfer traffic”, said Will Horton, a senior analyst at CAPA Centre for Aviation in Melbourne.

The stories quoted him questioning U.S. hostility towards Iran, speaking of “tensions” between Doha and Washington, commenting on Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

The government in Doha dismissed the comments as fake, attributing the report to a “shameful cybercrime“.

The withdrawals come only two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump made a $110 billion defence deal with the Saudis.

Last year, Maldives severed its 40-year-old diplomatic ties with Iran, saying the country’s policies in the Middle East are detrimental to peace and security in the region. Additionally, the capital Doha has been accused of being a supporter of Iran’s agenda.

The Afghan Taliban opened an office in Doha in 2013.

Qatar protested that it was the victim of a sophisticated propaganda assault or cyber attack.

Qatar had no immediate reaction to the announcements, and Qatari officials could not be reached for comment, but it has denied supporting terrorism or Iran in the past.

They also blocked Qatari broadcasters and websites following the alleged comments.