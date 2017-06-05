NSW claim first blood in State of Origin opener

Nsw skipper Boyd Cordner (left) and his Queensland counterpart Cameron Smith.

Queensland will be looking for answers ahead of Origin II after being thrashed 28-4 at home in game one.

The first hour of the State Of Origin series opener was all about the Blues’ unbelievable combination of size and strength.

Game One takes place in Brisbane on Wednesday.

“Queensland will have Thurston back, I don’t know what they’re going to do with Billy but if Billy comes back into the side and JT comes back into the side, they’re a different team”.

And the Maroons blooded two rookies – five-eighth Anthony Milford and prop Dylan Napa.

Leading 6-0 and holding the upper hand, the Blues were rocked five minutes out from the break after some Cooper Cronk-orchestrated brilliance produced the Maroons’ first try. Queensland need him to play his hard, standover, madman style.

In the early exchanges of the second half, NSW transformed a dominant start into a unassailable lead when Fifita and Tedesco crossed.

“At a few stages there, I probably never thought one (game) was possible, but I’m grateful for it and probably it was a blessing in disguise really”, he said.

That three-try, eight-minute period ended the game, but it was only then that possibly the most impressive period of play began for the Blues.

The Hayne Plane lands again, as the controversial code-hopper scored a decisive try.

“He’s a guy that I don’t want to run at in a game but you do your best not to hit him front on because he can definitely pack a punch”.

Pearce didn’t return but still earned his fifth win in 16 Origins.

“I don’t go out there trying to score tries, it’s a part of the game where you are sometimes lucky enough to score tries but I think as I’ve matured as a player and built other elements to my game, I’ve become more of a creative fullback than a one-dimensional finishing fullback”.

Queensland, missing injured stars Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis and Matt Scott, must now regroup to keep the series alive in the second match in Sydney on June 21.

And he delivered the knockout punch with his 50th minute try after Queensland centre Justin O’Neill spilt the ball just metres from his own line.

“On my count, there were at least seven times Moloney clearly broke through with the line open”.

Queensland, missing injured stars Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis and Matt Scott, must now regroup to keep the series alive in the second match in Sydney on June 21.

It was the opposite for Mitchell Pearce. In the last 20 State of Origin matches stretching back to 2010 only three have been decided by more than ten points. They are going to put him under pressure, which is great, and no doubt he will handle that and come back with a little bit more.

Walters, how had teared up at the press conference to announce the team and that Slater had been overlooked, said they wouldn’t be making any rash decisions.

“I’m pretty laid back, I wasn’t really thinking about it”, Hayne said. Then Jarryd Hayne coasted over untouched despite having no space in which to work.

“When I saw them it just pumped me up”, he said.