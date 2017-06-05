The other four subpoenas issued by the House Intel Committee Wednesday were for former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group LLC, and for President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.

In addition to those four subpoenas, the committee issued three others – to the National Security Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the CIA – for information about requests government officials made to unmask the identities of USA individuals named in classified intelligence reports.

The subpoenas asked the agencies to provide details of any requests made by two top Obama administration aides and the former CIA director to “unmask” names of Trump campaign advisers inadvertently picked up in top-secret foreign communications intercepts, congressional sources said.

According to people familiar with those notes, the president in February pressed Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. But as part of the effort to investigate the president’s claims, Nunes had gone to the White House to view intelligence documents that he said appeared to unmask Americans, including the president and possibly members of his administration and campaign team.

On Thursday, Schiff complained on both MSNBC and CNN that he was caught off guard by Nunes’ three subpoenas.

Oh yeah, imported nuisance Nigel Farage seems to be on the FBI’s radar, which indicates that the investigation is going worldwide with an eye toward tracing the connections between the Russian ratfcking, the role of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and various rightwing candidates of many lands. He is still signing the committes’s subpoenas, however.

In an interview with Fox News a few days later, Nunes said he was still handling the portion of the committee’s investigation related to whether Obama officials inappropriately requested the unmasking of the names of Trump campaign officials in intelligence documents. It also issued subpoenas seeking records from Flynn’s businesses.

“Unmasking” is the revealing in intelligence reports of the identities of Americans whose communications (or information about whom) have been “incidentally” intercepted during foreign-intelligence-collection operations. Early Wednesday morning, the president tweeted “Witch Hunt!” in reference to testimony by Comey and former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan before Congress on the topic.

Russia has repeatedly denied any effort to interfere in the US election, but Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday some Russians might have acted on their own without their government’s involvement.

According to a senior GOP House aide, the subpoenas from chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., were issued on the same day as the panel’s Russian Federation probe leaders announced that they had filed the committee’s first subpoenas for documents, records and testimony from Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, and two of their businesses.

The subpoenas comes a day after Cohen said that he would not cooperate with congressional investigators after several unofficial attempts by senators and congressmen to obtain his cooperation. She says she shared her objection with House Speaker Paul Ryan. He added that he believed Nunes’ subpoenas resulted from the Trump administration’s “desire to shift attention away from the Russian Federation probe”.

Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to shift the media narrative away from the Russian Federation investigation by focusing on the unmaskings and illegal leaks of intelligence to the media. Conaway, a Republican representative from Texas, assumed Nunes’ role in the Russian Federation probe after Nunes recused himself.