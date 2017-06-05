NZ’s Boult Believes England Have the Depth to Cope With Woakes Loss

Most of the squad had left for the weekend before the violence started, but Durham team-mates Ben Stokes and Mark Wood, as well as Yorkshire’s Liam Plunkett, were still in the area and got caught up in the aftermath.

“I just focused on keeping my head up and fighting my way back into the team”.

The selectors took their time over naming Finn as a replacement, with James Whitaker watching him closely in Northampton on Saturday against South Africa A, possibly to see how he would react under the pressure of bowling for a place in the Champions Trophy squad.

Finn has 69 one-day global caps and was in action for his country less than a week ago on his home ground against South Africa at Lord’s, when Woakes was being rested with a thigh niggle which cleared up before the start of the Champions Trophy.

Finn, officially added to the squad on Sunday morning in place of the injured Chris Woakes, is reassured by the measures being taken by the International Cricket Council to make the safety of players and spectators the top priority over the next two weeks.

New Zealand endured a frustrating washout in their Group A opener against Australia when seemingly well-placed for victory.

“That would be a good opportunity for us”.

England’s Joe Root, another of the world’s leading batsmen, made a century too in his first innings of the tournament against Bangladesh.

Williamson rarely looks anything other than serene at the crease and Boult said: “He’s arguably the calmest man alive”.

The team hotel was put in lockdown by the Metropolitan Police, and the players were forced to abandon their cars which were stuck inside the exclusion zone.

England are “very comfortable” with the security arrangements being applied to the Champions Trophy after the terror attack in central London.

England’s recalled fast bowler Steven Finn said: ‘We are very comfortable there will be a ring of steel around us and everyone in the ground will be safe.

“We are obviously sad about it, and send our condolences to those affected by it”.

“It is a sorry state of affairs but we will keep playing cricket and be defiant in the face of it”.