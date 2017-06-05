NZ woman dies in boat collision in Bermuda

Authorities in Bermuda are extending their condolences to the family of a New Zealand woman who was killed in a boat crash there.

A police spokesperson said, “At last check today, Sunday June 4th, the 69-year-old New Zealand man and 26-year-old United Kingdom man injured in Thursday night’s Hamilton Harbour fatal boat collision were in stable condition and continuing to receive treatment at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital [KEMH]”.

In addition to the two men being injured, the collision in Hamilton Harbour on Thursday night also resulted in the death of 62-year-old New Zealand visitor Mary Elizabeth McKee.

He says public safety of everyone attending the various events across Bermuda is of paramount concern for security services personnel.

The woman died from her injuries.

“Her 69-year-old husband also from New Zealand and the operator of the Zodiac, a 26-year-old male United Kingdom visitor, both received serious injuries and are now receiving treatment in the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit”.

Bermuda Police said they arrested the local male driver of the 17 ft. centre console vessel “on suspicion of impaired operation of a watercraft”. He passed a breath test, but remains in custody.

“A forensic pathologist will be arriving on island in due course to assist with the investigation”.

Emirates Team New Zealand are now racing in the Great Sound in Bermuda, competing in the America’s Cup.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing support to Mrs McKee’s family.