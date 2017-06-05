Obiang partnership with Gueye could be formidable at Everton — In Focus

As reported by The Daily Mirror, Everton are keen on West Ham United’s midfield maestro Pedro Obiang this summer.

The Sun claim the Ireland worldwide will leave Goodison Park this summer, meaning a holding-midfielder is a must buy.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is said to have set his sights on Obiang, who is valued at £15million.

An injury ended the 25-year-old’s campaign early but Obiang has proven himself to be an effective option in defensive midfield and his good form has been noticed on Merseyside.

The Sun claim the deal will not be straightforward with a trio of clubs showing interest in Obiang.

Italian stars AC Milan also are reportedly interested in bringing the midfielder to the San Siro and back to Serie A, where he spent five years of his career.

But they will also stand to make a huge profit on the £4.3million they paid Sampdoria two years ago should they cash in.

Obiang became a fan-favorite among West Ham fans last season and finished as runner up in the Hammer of the Year award behind Michel Antonio.

Obiang made 30 appearances for the Hammers this season in what was not the best season the club have ever had.