At time of writing, Ocado’s shares were up 5.44 per cent at 332p, having jumped seven per cent at the open.

The news comes after Ocado missed its own deadline at the end of 2015 to find an worldwide deal, with investors seeing this step as an important test of Ocado’s business model.

LONDON, June 4 British online supermarket Ocado has struck an overseas deal with an unnamed regional European retailer, a year and a half after missing a self-imposed deadline to secure one.

The new agreement instead gives the retailer the right to request the online grocer’s automated mechanical handling equipment in the future but the installation in warehouses will be agreed separately on different terms, said the Telegraph.

The deal will see Ocado receive an up-front fee for access to the platform, together with ongoing fees that are based on the volume of products sold online.

The announcement has sent Ocado’s stock popping more than 7%.

Said Steiner: “This is an exciting step in the evolution of our business and in the delivery of our strategy”. Ocado’s long-term goal is to be a software and technology provider to the online grocery market, not an online grocer itself.

They said: “All in all, therefore, we see this as good and steady sales growth from Ocado but not progressive, we doubt material adjustments to market consensus today (14th March 2017) from previously downgraded figures (again) whilst the elusive global queue of potential partners must be just getting longer and longer with unending patience and understanding evident on behalf of the gathering crowd”. “Financial details about the tie-up are non-existent at present”.

It said orders would initially be fulfilled from the partner’s manually operated centralised warehouse. “This is progress after a lot of promises, but it’s not exactly like doing a deal with Wal-Mart – yet”.