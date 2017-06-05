Oculus founder Palmer Luckey is developing border surveillance technology

We are spending more than ever on defense technology, yet the pace of innovation has been slowing for decades.

He told the New York Times there was a need for a “new kind” of defence company using “superior technology” to protect troops and citizens. The New York Times reports that Luckey is working on surveillance technology created to be used at national borders and at military bases, using a variety of sensors to watch for people crossing between countries or into restricted areas illegally.

The startup plans to use infrared sensors, cameras and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology – a system found in self-driving cars that allows it to “see” what is around them and navigate – to monitor borders for any illegal crossings, NYT reports. The sensors are powerful enough to detect oncoming drones and can be mounted on telephone poles, making such technology a cost-effective method for policing borders. The reported added that the technology, when completed, could be used to detect threats such as drones, but ignore more common objects such as birds or other wildlife.

Luckey sold Oculus, the virtual reality company he cofounded in 2012, to Facebook for $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion) in 2014.

Luckey has reportedly already met with White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon to discuss the surveillance technology and the possibility of using it at the Mexico border. A spokesperson for Zinke said there had been no action from the meeting, but confirmed that Luckey had been pitching the secretary on border control technology.

Former staff from Oculus who have also left the company are believed to have been recruited for the new start-up. According to the Times, Peter Thiel – a tech advisor to President Donald Trump – could support Luckey’s latest project via an investment firm.

Oculus was ordered to pay a combined $200m (£155.4m) while Luckey was found guilty of breaking a non-disclosure agreement with ZeniMax and ordered to pay $50m for false designation. Palmer was let go from Facebook after it was revealed that he donated $100,000 to Nimble America, a pro-Trump troll group. A spokeswoman for Founders Fund declined to comment.