OECD holds out hope USA may return to Paris climate pact

A scholar of Pacific geopolitics says the USA withdrawal from the Paris Agreement leaves the door open for China to increase its influence in the Pacific.

He said MA will continue its commitment to exceed the emission reduction targets of the Paris compact.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s charity organization has pledged to donate $15 million to the U.N.’s climate secretariat, which will plug a big hole left after the Trump administration made a decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord this week.

But Dr Powles said the United States withdrawal also raises other questions like whether China will keep its climate funding commitments. Both Macron and Hidalgo came out strongly against Trump’s decision to pull out of the climate agreement.

It may be years, however, before the country can formally exit the deal, but Trump said he’ll immediately halt implementation.

Republican politicians and representatives of the coal industry have cheered Trump’s action.

The U.S. has already paid a third of the $3 billion former President Barack Obama committed to the U.N.’s Green Climate Fund under the agreement. So far, according to The New York Times, the governors of New York, Washington and California have signed on, as well as the mayors of 30 cities – including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Salt Lake City and Pittsburgh.

Malloy said that CT is “a national leader in combatting climate change” and has no intention of slowing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It’s unclear when discussions between the three governors began, but they announced their new pact within an hour of Trump’s announcement.

Jonathan Church, lawyer with Europe-based environment law organization ClientEarth, called the decision of the Trump administration “an act of global environmental vandalism that has the potential to do great harm to current and future generations”. At home, Brown is battling to reauthorize a cap-and-trade program that expires in 2020, a key piece of his political legacy.

Raimondo said Friday that Trump’s action will not deter Rhode Island from taking the steps needed to address climate change.

Charlie Baker said Friday he chose to partner with other states to combat climate change after speaking with Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott and New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In 2008, MA lawmakers passed a law requiring the state to reduce its carbon emissions by at least 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050.

The earliest possible date for America’s official withdrawal from the Paris agreement is November 4, 2020 – the day after the next USA presidential election – although Trump’s current term in office is not due to end until January 20, 2021. “I think they applauded because they knew it was going to put this country at an economic disadvantage”, he said.