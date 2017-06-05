Off-duty Detroit officer wounded, person killed in shooting

Police say a person who apparently trying to rob an off-duty Detroit police officer outside a store critically wounded the officer before being fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire.

The incident happened Sunday night at this liquor store on the city’s east side. The officer is undergoing emergency surgery at Detroit Receiving Hospital, according to police. The officer, fearing for his life, drew his firearm and the two began shooting.

The officer was shot twice; once in the foot and once in the torso.

Chief James Craig says about five minutes after the shootout, another man came up to the scene and took both the suspect’s gun and the officer’s gun before leaving the scene.

The suspect was killed by return gunfire from the officer, who’s been on the force for almost 6 months, near a liquor store at Chene and Gratiot in Detroit, according to Craig.

