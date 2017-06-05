Official at MI county agency resigns over racial slur

An official at an agency that manages the sale, rehabilitation and demolition of tax foreclosed homes in a MI county has resigned after an audio recording of him using a racial slur to describe black people was posted online.

According to the story posted by Lyons at Truth Machine, Stair also parroted the line of Jeff Wright – the Genesee County Drain Commissioner and CEO of the Karegnondi Water Authority who spearheaded the drive to build the new pipeline – that the Detroit water system jacked up the rates and abused Flint’s ratepayers, finally severing Flint from the system altogether.

Stair, who’s white, was recorded making the comment by Chelsea Lyons, an environmental activist and independent journalist who has been active recently in the Flint water crisis. “I got friends – I mean, there’s trash and there’s people that do this sh*t”.

Stair, who is employed by the city government by way of the Genesee County Land Bank. “Well, Detroit, didn’t collect on their bills, so they charged everybody else, but Flint, Flint had to pay their bill to Detroit”.

Flint is several years into its water crisis, one that stemmed from a switch to the Flint River as its source. They just don’t pay their bills.

Emails show Detroit offered significant price reductions to Flint in hopes of keeping its largest water customer, after an emergency manager appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder made a decision to switch Flint over to its own water supply.

“We are outraged by the offensive statements and committed to taking all steps necessary to rebuild public trust”, says Wildman. To describe Flint’s less fortunate residents, Stair uses terms like “derelict motherfuckers” and “fuckin’ deadbeats”.

This behavior is bad and indefensible.