Oh the Places You’ll Go! Dr. Seuss museum opens its doors

A museum honoring the life and work of children’s book author and illustrator Ted Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, has opened in his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Seuss pays homage to the incredible (and wacky) rhyming stories of the writer, in a fashion that Geisel would be proud of.

The first floor of the museum has games and climbable statues featuring the creatures created by Geisel, such as Horton, the Cat in the Hat, the Lorax and Sam I Am.

“Seuss is a permanent, bilingual museum created to introduce children and their families to the stories of Ted Geisel, promote joy in reading, and nurture specific literacy skills”, reads the official description of the museum.

Visitors are taken through Geisel’s boyhood bedroom, his grandparents’ businesses and different rooms with themes based on different Dr. Seuss books.

The museum’s goal is also to help promote childhood literacy, which was one of Geisel’s passions. “The more personal side that doesn’t often get seen by the general public”, said the grand nephew of Dr. Seuss, Theodor Owens.

He would absolutely be at ease here. And to know that he’s going to be here permanently, safe, protected, that people who want to know more are going to make this trip here to see him, it’s ideal.