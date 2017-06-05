‘Oi, cowards’: London hits back at killers

The attackers ran people over with a van on London Bridge, then lunged with knives seemingly at random at crowds gathered around Borough Market, which is full of restaurants and bars. Within eight minutes of receiving the first emergency call officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

In March, hours after the attack at Westminster Bridge, Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr, tweeted: “You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan”.

A police officer shouts at dozens of others hiding under tables to get upstairs and away from the carnage.

The events unfolded Saturday night around 10 p.m. GMT when a van mowed down pedestrians along the London Bridge.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer was among those injured, while a British Transport Police officer was stabbed in the face.

“A detachment of Islamic State fighters carried out London attacks yesterday”, the militant group’s media agency, Amaq, posted on Telegram.

After arriving back home in Chicago on Sunday, DeHaan said one thing stood out to him in hindsight – the lack of visible law enforcement at tourist spots in London, including the site of the attack.

“It is time to say enough is enough”, she said in a televised statement outside her Downing Street office, where flags few at half-mast. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Brett Freeman, from Dagenham, east London, was set upon by deranged jihadis as they knifed innocent bystanders shortly after 10pm on Saturday.

Saturday night’s rampage at a popular nightlife hub around London Bridge by men wearing fake suicide vests was the third deadly terror attack in Britain in less than three months and came only days before a general election.

“There are 500 ongoing active investigations the Security Services are carrying out, and that covers the three thousand people of interest plus others that they may not want to add into the list while they’re still subject to these ongoing investigations”, Michael Clarke, a United Kingdom counterterrorism expert, told ABC News.

Campaigning had been suspended for four days after the Manchester Arena bombing, however May said the newest attack will not hold up the election.

He said all of the attackers were killed at the scene, but investigators continued to search for accomplices and others involved prior to the attack.

“The situation these officers were confronted with was critical: a matter of life and death”, Rowley said.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said.

“I went ‘Oi, terrorists, cowards, Oi!'” he told The Associated Press. “So, really, the real goal is to motivate as many people as possible in the hopes that somebody will carry out an attack just like this”. He added: “My thoughts are with everyone affected, and I’d like to thank the fearless men and women of our emergency services who were first on the scene and will be working throughout the night”.

On Sunday, May made a strongly-worded – and inevitably political – statement in front of her 10 Downing St. office, arguing that “things need to change” in the fight against worldwide terrorism.