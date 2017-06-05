‘Oi, terrorists, cowards!’ Fighting back in London’s chaos

Unidentified attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night and stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market area. The attackers, wielding blades and knives, then ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants. Officers took no chances, firing as many as 50 rounds in what was described by Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley as an “unprecedented” hail of bullets. She said five credible plots have been disrupted since March. Gunfire rang out as police shot the attackers – within eight minutes of being called out at 10:08 p.m. (2108 GMT), the Metropolitan Police said.

This morning while addressing the media, Prime Minister Theresa May said the country needs to reevaluate its counterterrorism efforts, as these incidents were the third major terror attack in the country within three months.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for a strengthened counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and new cyberspace regulations. Khan spoke those words in a television interview Sunday in the context of reassuring Londoners about an increased police presence they might see.

Khan’s office dismissed the tweet, saying the mayor “is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city”.

May said the attacks weren’t directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

More details about the London terrorist attack were revealed as police were making progress in identifying the attackers, said a police chief on Sunday night.

Attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday. More likely is that extremist groups have generally pushed the word out that Britain is to be targeted. Run, Hide, Fight is standard protocol for active-shooter situations in the U.S. It advises people to run away if possible, get out of view, and if that’s not feasible, try to incapacitate the shooter if there is an imminent threat.

He said that he helped a man and his partner, even taking the woman into his arms because she was too upset to walk properly.

“I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack”, he said, quoted on the United States embassy’s Twitter account. Amid the violence and fear were stories of compassion and heroism. “As they left I was going ‘Oi, oi, cowards!'” Vowles said.

It was not the first time Trump has been accused of using a terror attack to make a political point, and with Londoners still in shock Sunday, his tweets drew angry responses on both sides of the Atlantic. “I was just throwing it at them, trying to get them to chase me so I could get them out into the main road where the police could see them and obviously take them down”.