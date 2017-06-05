Oil prices gain as Saudi Arabia cuts ties with Qatar

In the same context, the Qatari Foreign Affairs statement said that the Arab Gulf countries’ decision has been undertaken in full co-ordination with Egypt for the sake of imposing “guardianship” on Qatar.

Trump and other US officials participated in a traditional sword dance during the trip in which he called on Muslim countries to stand united against Islamist extremists and singled out Iran as a key source of funding and support for militant groups.

Signs of the escalating feud in the Gulf emerged days after Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, when the Saudi government and its allies attacked Qatar for statements allegedly made by Qatar’s emir.

Egypt, Bahrian, UAE joined Saudi Arabia in snapping all their ties with Doha.

Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, said its Doha service would also be suspended until further notice.

Ed Royce, the Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs committee, told the same gathering that “if it doesn’t change, Qatar will be sanctioned under a new bill I’m introducing to punish Hamas backers”, a reference to Qatari support for the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip.

The nations have announced the immediate withdrawal of all their diplomatic staff from the capital Doha and said they will eject Qatari diplomats from their countries before closing off their borders to Qatar.

“There is not much geopolitical risk premium priced into oil right now, (but) if tensions do ratchet higher between the key OPEC producers, like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Iraq, then the market will start paying attention to this”, said Virendra Chauhan, an oil analyst at consultants Energy Aspects.

Saudi Arabia said the move was necessary to protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and extremism.

The statement added that Emirates’ flights to and from Doha on 5 June will operate as normal, and that travellers bound for Doha, who are boarding their flight from airports around the Emirates network on 5 June will be advised to make alternative arrangements.

Qatar also says the decision is a “violation of its sovereignty”, vowing to its citizens it won’t affect them.

Qatar has yet to comment on the growing crisis. Central Command officials and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It wasn’t immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers.

The Guardian quoted the official Saudi Press Agency, as saying that Saudi Arabia had chose to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by Global law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”. Western officials have also accused Qatar of allowing or even encouraging funding of Sunni extremists like al-Qaida’s branch in Syria, once known as the Nusra Front.

Bahrain, a majority Shiite nation ruled by a Sunni minority, has blamed Iran for a popular uprising in 2011 that it brutally squashed with the help of Saudi troops, and for subsequent intermittent protests and violence.