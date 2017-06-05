Oil Prices Slide As Trump’s Paris Decision Compounds Glut Concerns

On Friday, demand for bearish puts expiring in March 2018 spiked, indicating traders and investors are already protecting against a more aggressive drop in price once OPEC’s joint supply deal expires.

Oil prices resumed losses Friday to trade at four-week lows, after rising US production and President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord helped reignite a recent selloff.

“There were some stark comments from the Rosneft CEO who said that there is a plan by producers to flood the market with oil“, John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund, said by telephone. Commentary so far, suggests that OPEC will not take any further short-term action and will look for medium-term rebalancing to stabilise the market. The very fact that before the extension of the Vienna accord the markets saw everything was back to square one (prices went to pre-deal level) is an example of this Reality Check.

“A decrease in production under an agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC could largely be balanced out by an increase in United States shale oil production by the middle of 2018″, Sechin said.

Brent crude oil eased by 3 cents to $50.73 a barrel by 1327 GMT, while US light crude gained 14 cents to $48.46.

Prices fell 4.3 percent this week, the biggest weekly decline since the week ended May 5.

Futures slumped as much as 3.4 percent in NY and Brent crude in London slid below $50 a barrel.

Refinery crude runs rose 229,000 bbl/d to 17.5 million bbl/d, surpassing its last peak at 17.3 million bbl/d in the week to April 21, and utilization rates increased 1.5 percentage points to 95% of nationwide capacity, data showed. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$2.08 to August WTI.

OPEC, Russia and other producers agreed past year to cut production by 1.8 million bpd for six months starting on January 1.

US output is expected to keep rising, as the US Energy Information Administration forecasts production of about 10 million bpd next year, similar levels to Russian Federation and Saudi Arabia.

U.S. drillers this week added 11 rigs, in a record stretch of 20 straight weeks of additions, data from energy services company Baker Hughes showed.

“Growth in oil production from USA shale acreages will remain a real threat that could scupper much of the benefits from output cuts by OPEC and some non-OPEC members”, he said. “You always have to add a second bit – which is ´enough to do what?´ And for that you have to do the balances”, Horsnell said, adding that Standard Chartered expects inventories to fall by 1.4 million bpd in the second half of 2017. But the possibility of an OPEC deal debacle is starting to loom over markets.

Crude futures were correcting upwards early Monday in Asia, though they had some way to go before reversing Friday’s slide and an even longer trek to make up the more than 4% aggregate drop last week, which came despite sizeable declines reported in U.S. crude and gasoline stocks. “The market’s not buying their story anymore”.

Crude stockpiles were down by 6.4 million barrels in the week to May 26, compared with analysts’ expectations for a decrease of 2.5 million barrels.