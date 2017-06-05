Oil slides after US Paris pact withdrawal

Moreover, the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures fell down by 0.54%, to $48.1 per barrel.

In 2007, America imported about 60 percent of its oil, but by 2014, the USA only imported 27 percent of its oil – that’s the lowest level since 1985, according to government data.

Oil prices rose about 1% on Thursday after a larger than expected draw in U.S. inventories, providing some relief amid investor scepticism that Opec-led cuts will be enough to rebalance an oversupplied market. This was third consecutive weekly rise in speculative longs on NYMEX WTI, but the quantum of the build indicates a lack of conviction on the pace of the oil market rebalancing. And, this very steep growth comes with USA oil prices locked below the price most analysts estimated as a minimum to grow U.S. oil production.

“We have no issues with people taking positions in the market”, he said, adding that “we are focusing on fundamentals”.

Both Moscow and Riyadh said cooperation would continue beyond the current agreement as both countries were still trying to find ways to co-exist with United States shale oil producers, which are not part of the global output reduction deal.

Oil prices dropped on Friday amid worries that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon a global climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United States, stoking a persistent glut in global supply.

On Wednesday, global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 52 cents at $51.32 a barrel by 0838 GMT.

Libya’s production edged up from 210,000 to 760,000 barrels a day while Nigeria rose from 100,000 to 1.7 million after oil fields in both countries continued production seeing that domestic conflict has diminished.

Oil prices dropped almost 1 percent in early Asian trade on Friday, dragged down by ongoing concerns over a global glut in crude supply despite a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories. Front-month prices are down 4.9 percent this week.

OPEC shipped an average of 26.4 million bpd in the last three months of 2016.

Rystad Energy’s vice president of oil markets Bjørnar Tonhaugen said: “US oil production has grown faster at 50 Dollars than any analysts in the market predicted”.

Prices could fall further later in the session as investors continue to respond to reports that withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement would lead to increased US production.

Saudi Arabia is increasingly unable to control the global oil supply due to rising energy production in the USA and Iran.

They discussed whether to include Nigeria in the output cap but decided against for now, OPEC delegates said. “Why wouldn’t they ramp up production when producers like the USA have an open invite to do as they please?”

Blame a combination of the weakish jobs report (138,000 new jobs created, around 45,000 less than expected and 85,000 jobs sliced off the estimates for March and April), rising USA production and President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord on top of fears of a persistent oversupply of oil.

Despite this, Brent futures are still down about 7 percent from their open on May 25, when OPEC announced it would extend its production cut into 2018.