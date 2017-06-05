Oil subdued as rising US output undermines OPEC effort to cut supply

If they remove the output cuts, they would risk shifting the market back into excess supply, rebuilding inventories, lowering oil prices and steepening the futures curve. While OPEC and its partners agreed on May 25 keep output constrained through to early 2018 in a bid to clear a global glut, the Rosneft CEO said non-participants such us shale are using the deal to strengthen their market position.

"There were some stark comments from the Rosneft CEO who said that there is a plan by producers to flood the market with oil", John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, a New York-based hedge fund, said by telephone.

Commentary from OPEC officials will be monitored closely to assess whether the decline in oil prices seen since production cuts were extended triggers any fresh shift in tone. United States of America shale production requires a higher price to be profitable.The agreement proved to be partially successful, as it managed to keep the prices oil prices above $50 per barrel, giving a fiscal boost to major producers.More than 400 oil rigs are now working U.S. shale fields – an increase of more than 120 per cent compared with a year ago.

Money managers shaved short positions in West Texas Intermediate futures and options by 13 percent and long positions by 0.9 percent in the week ended May 30, according to U.S. There has been a consistent decline in U.S. stocks over the past few weeks, although oil prices have struggled to gain support amid underlying fears over excess supplies.

Prices fell 2.2 percent this week. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $2.02 to August WTI.

OPEC shipped an average of 26.4 million bpd in the last three months of 2016. USA production rose 10.8% from the low in July 2016.

Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) on Friday reported its weekly count of oil rigs rose by 11 to a total 733. As a result, prices have fallen 15.4% YTD (year-to-date).

Even so, he said it’s hard to predict if the deal could be extended further into 2018.

“The real deal is that the OPEC folks needed to take barrels off the market”. “We may or may not see more huge draws”. American oil explorers, having learned to operate more efficiently during a two-year market slump, have restored nearly all the output lost during the downturn. The reason behind Opec, along with a number of other non-Opec producers, extending their 1.8m barrels per day (b/d) output cut agreement, was mainly because they were concerned with keeping the futures curve flat as it makes it new production unprofitable for high-cost producers as they can no longer sell oil at the higher future prices, QNB argued in its weekly “economic commentary”.