OITNB Hackers Leak ABC’s Upcoming Steve Harvey Show

Well, now we know that this time it wasn’t a bluff – this evening the hacker claims to have released eight unaired episodes of Steve Harvey’s Funderdome out to The Pirate Bay. “We’re following through on our threats as we always do”, the message read.

The Dark Overlord has followed through on their threat.

“If you prefer your meat bloody, we’re serving it bloody as can be”, the text continued. ABC did not immediately respond to TheWrap‘s request for comment on the leak of “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome“.

ABC describes the show as a “seed-funding competition reality series where two up-and-coming inventors go head-to-head to win over a live studio audience to fund their ideas, products or companies”. Said audience gets to vote on the victor, who then receives seed funding for their business. Being the middle of the night, Disney hasn’t yet weighed in on the leak.

The Dark Overlord, who has also been behind the hacks of several clinics and medical businesses, threatened on Twitter last week that ABC could be the next studio hit.

The Dark Overlord has struck again. However, until recently, Hollywood wasn’t actually a target of the hacker.

All of that changed when The Dark Overlord was able to break into the network of Larson Studios, a Hollywood-based audio post-production company, late a year ago.

The unidentified group – which may be just a single hacker – came to prominence when it leaked the entire fifth season of the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” in April.

In an interview, TDO said they got their hands on the content after they found an unprotected online database belonging to Larson Studios, Inc., an audio post-production company that works with many United States television channels and Hollywood movie studios. A list of shows and movies allegedly stolen by The Dark Overlord included around three dozen titles from multiple studios, including CBS, Fox and NBC.

Watch the trailer for ABC’s “Funderdome” above.