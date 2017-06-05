Olivier Giroud: Arsenal star reveals Premier League title goal amid transfer gossip

Arsene Wenger ended speculation about his own future earlier this week by signing a new two-year contract to remain in charge at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud has scored 69 league goals for the Gunners during his five seasons at the club.

The Sun on Sunday quotes the Nigerian who has never hidden his support for the Frenchman who has been widely criticised for the lack of Premier League title wins since 2004 albeit he has overseen seven FA Cup triumphs out of the 13 the club has won overall.

The French striker made 29 appearances in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign, but only 11 of those were from the start.

“I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille“, he told French TV programme Telefoot.

Wenger last week committed his future to the club after months of speculation that his 21-year reign at Arsenal was set to come to an end.

“Now, we’re going to challenge for the Premier League: it’s my goal, it’s our goal”. I still have two or three years left on my contract.

The striker continues to hit the goal trail for France, however, and netted his first worldwide hat-trick in Friday’s 5-0 win over Paraguay.

Since joining from Montpellier, where he won the Ligue 1 title, in 2012 he’s featured 227 times under Wenger managing 99 goals and creating a further 41. Szczesny was the best goalkeeper in the Serie A this season keeping 14 clean sheets, and that has attracted interest from Italian champions Juventus, and reports suggested that an agreement had been reached for his transfer.