One Canadian and one French citizen killed in London Bridge terror attack

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the vote would go ahead as planned on Thursday. Residents of the northern English city Manchester also looked to their city’s culture for solace after a suicide bombing at a pop concert killed 22 people and injured 116 nearly two weeks ago, Britain’s deadliest attack in almost 12 years.

Two police officers who were hurt during the London Bridge terror attack are being praised for the way they responded to the incident.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, May said, calling for a beefed-up counter-terrorism strategy that could include longer jail sentences for some offences and new cyberspace regulations.

French officials have given no information on the French citizens caught up in the attack, but Ouest France newspaper said the young man was stabbed by one of the attackers and later died of his injuries.

One Twitter user said of the raid in East Ham: “Avoid Barking Road high street North area”.

Less than two weeks ago, a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults at a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

“Eight police firearms officers discharged their weapons”. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market.

Mark Rowley, Assistant Commission of the Metropolitan Police, made the admission while providing an update on the atrocity which killed at least seven people and injured at least 48, leaving 21 fighting for their lives in hospital.