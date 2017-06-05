One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande delivers tear-jerking performance with children’s choir

Before launching into her hit Side To Side, Grande told the crowd: ‘I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified. The singer thanked the crowd multiple times during the concert, at one point telling them, “The kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine the world really needs right now”.

Ariana Grande’s One Love benefit concert in Manchester, England, has concluded, offering a star-studded lineup featuring some of today’s hottest musical acts.

“Tonight’s all about love”, she said before he came out to join her.

“As soon as I met her I started crying and I gave her a big hug and she said I should stop crying because Olivia would have wanted me to stop crying”, she shared.

The May 22 terror attack on Manchester Arena claimed 22 lives, including seven children, and injured dozens more.

Ariana took to the stage, surrounded by her famous friends, to deliver passionate versions of her hit, One Last Time, and of the Wizard of Oz favorite, Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Ariana also told fans she changed her plans for the One Love Manchester concert after meeting the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell, who died in the terror attack, revealing she had decided not to play her hits at the show, but changed her mind.

As she and others took to the stage, the message was made repeatedly clear: Whether Manchester, London, Paris or Orlando, the terrorists won’t win.

One Direction’s Niall Horan was up next, opening with “Slow Hands” and then professing his love for the city of Manchester before performing “This Town”.

The sombre cause that the concert was being held to benefit was never far from the crowd’s mind.

Sunday’s concert will raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of singer Ariana Grande’s Manchester show May 22.

She had just left the stage May 22 when a suicide bomber detonated a nail bomb outside the arena as people were streaming out of the venue.

The superstar brought each a sunflower and a teddy bear, according to Lauren Thorpe, whose eight-year-old daughter, Lily, suffered a shrapnel wound in her back as a result of the bombing.

“We are here, we are together and we are one”, lead singer will.i.am told the crowd. God is in the midst, no matter what’s happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you and he’s here for you’.

Those who had attended Grande’s May 22 concert were offered free tickets to the Sunday show, while the 35,000 tickets put up for sale on Thursday at £40 each (US$51) sold out in minutes.

“We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy”, she added.