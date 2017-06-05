One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande returns for benefit concert

Ariana Grande opted to perform more of her upbeat hits as opposed to her melancholy ballads.

Just hours after a terror attack in London Saturday night, Grande’s show promoter took to Twitter to assure fans the concert would go on as planned. She kicked off her performance with the upbeat “Be Alright”, and followed up with “Break Free“. “Before we go any further, I wanna thank y’all from the bottom of my heart for being here today”, she later said to the audience.

One of the most powerful moments of the concert was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir sang Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer. Ariana herself closed the show with a tearful “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“.

Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller, Grande’s boyfriend, appeared at the concert, as well. “Let no one take that away from you”.

“We’re still singing our songs, our songs, our songs”. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. “I am so honored to be at this incredible event surrounded by all you wonderful people“.

We stand with you, Manchester. “Everybody say, ‘We honor you, and we love you'”.

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus perform the Crowded House hit in Manchester. She also sang “Where Is the Love” alongside the Black Eyed Peas.

“I don’t see or hear or smell any fear in this building”, said Williams, who performed his hit “Happy” with Miley Cyrus.

The show opened to a minute of silence and a performance by Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Suns.

The crowds included the 14,000 who had been at the Manchester Arena on the night of the terror attack.

The singer said she had rearranged her line-up to honour Campbell.

During the concert, Grande thanked the the audience for being strong and unified. The attack killed 22 and wounded dozens.

22 people died during the tragic attack on May 22.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack.