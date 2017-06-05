One Love Manchester: Ariana Grande sung to by Coldplay with Oasis song

Recent attacks in Manchester UK, Kabul Afghanistan, Minya Egypt, Baghdad Iraq and London UK are reminders of the countless people who have lost their lives in terrorist acts, but the One Love benefit concert is a reminder to us all that we’re always stronger together.

“She told me Olivia wouldn’t want me to cry”, Grande said.

“I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for being here today, I love you so, so much”.

The schoolchildren’s performance was emotional for a number of reasons, with some of the singers present at Ariana’s concert at Manchester Arena last month.

All Grande fans who attended the gig on May 22 were offered free passes to the benefit concert.

The show opened with a minute of silence for those killed and injured in the attack.

With Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and Justin Bieber as some of the bigger names performing alongside the songstress, they were sure to raise a ton of money with proceeds going to a Manchester city emergency fund and the British Red Cross.

Perry urged the crowd to “choose love”. Especially in moments like these, right? It can be the most hard thing to do.

Grande tweeted “Praying for London” while her manager Scooter Braun said the concert would go ahead “with greater purpose“. Thank you Ariana for your incredible courage and strength and for inviting me to participate.

Many users took the opportunity to praise cops, with one writing: “God bless our police”.

Justin Bieber has a message of hope.

Grande and Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed “Don’t look back in anger“, the track by Manchester Britpop band Oasis which crowds sang during vigils in the days following the bombing.

Oasis lead guitarist Noel Gallagher’s surprise appearance.

Though Liam’s sibling did not appear on stage, he was joined by Coldplay as he sang for the city he was brought up in.

All eyes were on the singer who showed off a massive rock on her wedding finger, with fans believing she could be set to Wednesday her beau.

He was followed by fellow Brits Take That, who introduced former bandmate Robbie Williams to the stage.

The footage was seen as particularly moving in the wake on the terror attack which killed seven in London on Saturday night, with Twitter users claiming the incident showed the best of Britain.

The concert is ended and the live stream is no longer available.

“All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show”.

To finish One Love Manchester, Grande gathered most of the night’s performers onstage as she fought back tears to sing “One Last Time“.