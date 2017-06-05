‘One Love Manchester’ Benefit Concert Raises $2.6 Million In Three Hours

Grande said she had not planned to play so many of her big hits but changed her mind after meeting the mother of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, who was among the victims of the blast that killed 22 people at at her concert last week. Ariana herself closed the show with a tearful “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“.

Justin Bieber nearly broke down on stage during Sunday’s “One Love Manchester” benefit show. “Hold your hand”, says the poignant lyrics.

One of the most powerful moments of the concert was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir sang Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer. The crowd joined her in singing the touching song, leaving Ariana in tears.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for having all of us”, Cyrus told the crowd. And this evening has been so light and so filled with fun and love and bright energy and I wanna thank you for that. So I wanna thank you for being just that, and I wanna thank you for coming tonight, I love you so much.

The One Love Manchester benefit show was all about spreading the message of acceptance and unity, and that it was undoubtedly received by everyone who witnessed the show up close and personal or watched from the comfort of their homes.

We are with you @justinbieber. “I wanna take this moment to honor the people that were lost, that were taken”, he said.

The besties performed a cover of Crowded Houses’ 1986 hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over” – a song they also performed together back in 2015 in Miley’s backyard to raise money for her own charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation.

Pharrell. “I’m bowing because, despite all of the things that have been going on in this place, I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”. She took a special bus from the Royal Manchester children’s hospital, determined to be in the crowd, along with two other children from her ward.

Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus and One Direction’s Niall Horan also performed and received rapturous welcomes from fans.

Gary Barlow of Take That: “Our thoughts are with everyone that has been affected by this, but right now we want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud”.

Singer Robbie Williams then took to the stage to lead the audience in a rousing rendition of his Manchester tribute song, “Strong”.

Less than 24 hours beforehand, the city of London was struck by an attack that killed seven and injured 58 after three men plowed a van into the sidewalk of London Bridge, then exited the van and stabbed several people in the nearby Borough Market.

This was followed by Little Mix, which featured Grande returning to the stage for a tender duet on “Better Days” with Victoria Monet.