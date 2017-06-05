‘One Love Manchester’ concert goes on, drawing some 50000 fans

In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singers Ariana Grande, left, and Miley Cyrus perform at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Following the likes of Pharrell, Miley Cyrus and Niall Horan, the 23-year-old singer hit the stage, performing “Be Alright” to thousands of admiring fans.

“Thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong”.

Watching one of the choir’s members shed tears while standing near Grande, it was impossible not to be moved. In response to the bombing, Grande promised to return to Manchester with a benefit concert to raise funds for victims of the blast and their families, as well as to show support for the city. “As soon as I met her, I started crying, and gave her a big hug”. “I didn’t come to the first concert, but I wanted to come to this one”.

Before her performance, she and her dancers held hands in solidarity.

The Parrs Wood School Choir stole the show on Sunday night at the One Love Manchester concert.

The rapper had previously cancelled his scheduled performances at two music festivals in Washington D.C and Minnesota following the attack, and has been inseparable from Ariana in the two weeks since the attack.

Robbie Williams led the thousands inside the venue in a chorus of: “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong”.

In the U.S., Freeform will also carry it live on TV and many local ABC stations will air a one-hour highlight show following game 2 of the NBA Finals.

We stand with you, Manchester.

Up to 14,000 of those who attended Grande’s May 22 concert, at which a suicide bomber killed 22 children and adults, were given free tickets to attend yesterday’s show, with some persuaded to attend by their affection for the pop star, and despite their very real concerns about security.

“And this is so lovely, you guys made that decision, you looked fear right in the face and you said “no we are Manchester and the world is watching”.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than 100 hurt when Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the Arena foyer as fans were departing.

Three people drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby, killing seven people and injuring dozens Saturday.

A sentiment that is absolutely true and is proven by the outpour of support that has been shown to the people of Manchester, the victims, and their families since it was announced that this benefit concert would be taking place.