One Love Manchester happening now; Ariana Grande returns to the Manchester stage

Bieber and Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, noted that the singer performed her first concert in Manchester exactly two years before.

Grande said she had not planned to play so many of her big hits during the show but changed her mind after meeting the mother of Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, who was among the victims of the blast that killed 22 people at at her concert last week. Pre-teen soloist Natasha Seth was emotional and broke down into tears as Ariana embraced her during their performance of her hit “My Everything”. “You looked fear right in the face and you said, ‘No, we are Manchester and the world is watching'”.

Manchester could hear her roar, for sure – and the world is likely feeling the love from Perry’s performance and the rest of the passionate displays of solidarity coming out of this event.

The show is expected to bring in around $2.6 million.

The show is broadcasting across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross. Justin Bieber and Coldplay are also scheduled to perform.

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it?” she asked the crowd gathered at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground. The song includes the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand”.

In a matter of weeks, Ariana Grande put together a attractive concert for all those lost and injured at her concert in Manchester a few weeks ago. The attack killed 22 and wounded dozens.

“I’ll be returning to the incredibly courageous city of Manchester to spend some time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families”.

Fans Stacie Richardson and James Bend say there were shaken after the May 22 attack at Manchester Arena.

Scots fans travelled hundreds of miles to attend the event in spite of last night’s terror attack on London.

Grande came back onstage to sing Fergie’s verse on the Black Eyed Peas hit, “Where Is the Love?” along with the group.

They say the auto and knife rampage in London on Saturday did little to ease their worries. We won’t let this divide us.

The Manchester concert comes the day after attackers targeted the heart of London, killing seven people.

As of late Sunday morning few of the other performers had tweeted in response to the London attack.