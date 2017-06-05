One Love Manchester: Joy shines through pain at benefit concert

NEW YORK (AP) – Ariana Grande is scheduled to return to the stage Sunday in Manchester, England, for a concert to raise money for victims of a suicide bombing that struck at the end of her last show almost two weeks ago.

She closed the three-hour-plus event with a cover of “Over the Rainbow”, crying onstage at the song’s end as the audience cheered her on. “I love you guys so much and I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine that the world really needs right now”.

One of the most powerful moments was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir performed Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer. But that wasn’t going to stop them from coming back to show support for both Grande and the 22 people killed in the attack. “Don’t go forward in anger, love spreads”, he said. “Let no one take that away from you”.

Sunday’s concert will raise money for victims of the attack that struck at Grande’s show on May 22.

“I just want to honor those who were lost, those that were taken from us”.

“Last night, this nation was challenged, and you had a decision to make whether to come out here tonight”, Braun said to the crowd, estimated at around 50,000.

She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed “Be Alright” and “Break Free”.

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and Pharrell were just a few of the notable stars who joined the 23-year-old singer on stage at “One Love Manchester“. “She told me that Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”.

In one final surprise, Manchester’s own living legend Liam Gallagher strutted out to perform “Rock’n’Roll Star”, “Wall Of Glass” and the Coldplay-assisted Oasis classic “Live Forever”.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this”, singer Gary Barlow said.

He said: “Throughout the day we have stood united, welcomed visitors from across the country and paid tribute to those who tragically lost their lives in the attack at Manchester Arena”.

Robbie changed the lyrics to his hit song “Strong”, to reflect the strength of the people of Manchester in the wake of the attack.

Investigations are continuing in London after the terror attack that killed seven people and injured 48, with police arresting 12 people in the city’s east and carrying out multiple raids.

Watch a live stream of the One Love Manchester show below.

His performance was followed by a video message from U2’s Bono before Pharrell Williams took the stage to perform his Daft Punk collaboration Get Lucky.