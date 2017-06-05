One Love Manchester ratings

Grande performed throughout the show, singing her hits from “Side to Side” to “Break Free”.

The television presenter tweeted his apology during the Manchester One Love concert, which was fronted by Grande, 23.

During the almost three-hour concert, Grande was joined by a school choir onstage to sing her own hit, “My Everything”. “She said Olivia would have wanted to hear the hits”.

“This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now”, she added.

Dragging fellow singer Katy Perry into the mix – after she praised Queen Elizabeth II for visiting the injured who are recovering in a number of hospitals in Manchester – Piers said it “might have been nice” if Ariana had stayed in the United Kingdom and done the same. “Would you agree that love always wins?”

Gary Barlow told the crowd: “We want to stand strong, look at the sky and sing loud and proud”.

Medical staff at Manchester Royal Infirmary are still treating 14 people injured during an attack during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last month. He thanked everyone for attending despite a terror attack in London the day before. “This is Manchester.’ Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. “We had a totally different show planed”.

“Our grandparents went through world wars so that we could live in freedom and now it’s starting again”.

He said: “I’m proud to say that there’s a TV set up in all hospitals now and all those kids are watching us now”.

Take That took to the stage to get the crowd going before welcoming former band mate Robbie Williams. “All we feel here tonight is love, resilience, positivity”, Williams said.

The full list of broadcasting partners which simulcasted the BBC One signal from the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground included Freeform/ABC in the US, NBC Universal/E! Justin Bieber and Coldplay are also scheduled to perform.

Not only was the concert an incredible show of solidarity by the people of Manchester and the musicians who contributed, but it also helped raised a staggering sum for those affected by the tragedy.

Some fans questioned whether Sunday’s show would go on after three men drove a van into a crowd on a London bridge Saturday night before leaping out and stabbing numerous people in nearby bars and restaurants.

Additional security measures were put in place for the concert, with police warning that everyone would be searched.

The May 22 attack at Grande’s Manchester concert killed 22 and wounded dozens more.