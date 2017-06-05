‘One Love’: Stars, Fans Flock to Manchester Concert

Miley Cyrus: “The most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another, and look at what we’re doing today and how wonderful that is”.

He then shared a message from a 15-year-old named Adam, who Braun had met when visiting victims of the attack in the hospital alongside Grande a few days prior.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the Manchester benefit concert Sunday.

At Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, there was one overarching theme: Love is more powerful than hate.

The large crowd had fallen at the start of the concert to remember those who were killed and injured in both Manchester and London.

Cyrus was one of several musicians to join Grande on stage for the benefit concert.

Ariana Grande performed before a jubilant crowd of some 50,000 in Manchester on Sunday, less than 24 hours after a deadly terror attack in the heart of London.

The concert reportedly brought in thousands of attendees in Manchester. “This will not change that”, Grande said of the attack two weeks ago.

Amid doubts over whether the show would take place, artists reaffirmed their decision to perform, CNN reported, with Pharrell stating during the show: “Despite all the things that have been going on.I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”.

He said: “What an incredible thing we are doing tonight, would you not agree? Let no one take that away from you”.

He said: “Ariana we all want to say thank you for being so strong and so wonderful”.

He said: “I just want to take this moment to honour the people that are lost, that were taken. And this love you choose will give you strength and is it source of your greatest power”, she said.

Perry encouraged everyone watching the show to touch the person next to them and tell them, “I love you“, before launching into her hits “Part of Me” and “Roar“.

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus on stage at the One Love concert in Manchester, England.

Becks said: “As a father what happened made me truly sad and it’s a day we’ll never forget”.

“We were there in Manchester (arena) as well, I was hit”.

Cameras at the concert cut to a shot of the officer clutching the hands of two children and four adults as the group danced around in a circle while Justin Bieber spoke to the crowd.

Grande kicked off her performance with her hits Be Alright and Break Free.