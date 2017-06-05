One of our worst bowling displays says Steve Smith

Smith’s side needed a revised target of 235 to win in 33 overs after Kane Williamson hit a century in New Zealand’s 291 all out.

Ross Taylor of New Zealand plays to the leg side as wicketkeeper Matthew Wade looks on during the ICC Champions Trophy match between Australia and New Zealand at Edgbaston.

Smith admitted that rain came to his team’s rescue.

Australia skipper Steve Smith has warned his players there’s no room for error against Bangladesh on Monday (10:30pm AEST), in what’s now a must-win Champions Trophy clash at The Oval.

Josh Hazlewood and John Hastings were the pick of the bowlers against the Black Caps with eight wickets between them.

The pursuit looked to be fatally undermined and Smith pulled no punches in his assessment, particularly in the efforts of a bowling attack rated as one of the tournament’s most fierce.

“The guys were going well with the ball in hand and it would have been interesting to see how it unfolded but we can’t control the weather”, he said.

A rain delay meant the game was reduced to 46 overs per side but Hazlewood’s late clean-up job ensured New Zealand were rolled over with six balls unbowled.

Josh Hazlewood was the chief beneficiary as several batsmen holed out, with the fast bowler returning ODI best figures of six for 52.

Although Williamson was the quiet customer, he silently piled up his runs in quick time and anchored the New Zealand innings. Neither country reached the semifinals that year.

Considering the cut-throat nature of the competition, it is important for any team to get off to a winning start and both Australia and New Zealand know it too well.

Williamson notched up his ninth ODI ton as he scored exactly 100 from 97 deliveries.

Having won the toss and opted to bat, Martin Guptill got New Zealand off to a flying start and once he was dismissed by Hazlewood for 26, Luke Ronchi, having played a supporting role to that point, thrust himself to the fore.

“Let’s hope today was a bit of rust and we can let it go and keep moving forward”. “And it was pretty ordinary, to be honest with you”.

David Warner of Australia heads back to the pavillion after being dismissed by Trent Boult for 18 runs.

He was run out two balls later, Cummins parting the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Both captains agreed the result was “not ideal” and accepted their sides had to win their final two games in the group stages to stand a reasonable chance of progressing.

Australia had just one warm-up match since arriving in England, with the only two days of rain the squad have experienced since arriving more than two weeks ago being at Edgbaston when they are due to play.

On Saturday, South Africa will take on Sri Lanka in the first Group B match of the 50-over season.