OPEC extends cuts in oil output by nine months

The goal is to siphon off a global oversupply of oil caused by a flood of production from USA shale producers and record levels of output from OPEC itself in 2016.

Saudi Arabia’s delegate explained while all options had been considered ahead of the announcement-including deeper cuts and a possible six-month extension-he suggested reaching an agreement to curtail oil production by a further nine months appeared the “safe bet”.

The International Energy Agency, which advises rich countries on oil policy, said earlier this month that OPEC has a “financial motivation to extend the supply cuts”.

In December, Opec agreed its first production cuts in a decade and the first joint cuts with non-Opec producers in 15 years.

Opec oil ministers were continuing their discussions with non-Opec producers.

Martinez said Venezuela, which is suffering from deep recession and has seen thousands take to the streets daily in protest, is now producing around 1.97 million barrels per day of crude.

OPEC has agreed to extend its supply deal for another nine months beyond June, said two delegates familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the meeting hasn’t yet concluded.

Libya and Nigeria, which have boosted output since the curbs started in January, will continue to be exempt from production cuts, he said.

OPEC is scheduled to meet again in November.

He, however, said the nation’s oil production was still hovering around 1.5 million bpd, down from around 2.2 million bpd, as a lot of the pipelines affected by militant attacks had yet to be repaired.

“OPEC officials prefer.to wait and see the impact of an extension in helping rebalance the market prior to taking any more drastic actions”, Woods said. A further extension might not be needed, as OPEC and independent producers expect to be “at the target at the year’s end“, the minister said.

“Russia has an upcoming election and Saudis have the Aramco share listing next year so they will indeed do whatever it takes to support oil prices“, Gary Ross, head of oil company PIRA Energy, told reporters about the underlying reasons for OPEC’s move. Global crude oil inventories are above their five-year average or above 3 billion barrels.