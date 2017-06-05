OPEC extends oil output cut by nine months to fight glut

OPEC president, Khalid al-Falih who is Saudi Arabia’s Energy minister, on Thursday officially welcomed Equatorial Guinea’s Mines and Hydrocarbons minister, Gabriel Obiang to group at the 172nd OPEC meeting in Vienna.

OPEC discussed in Vienna with other 11 non-members, where they agreed to cut oil prices in the first half of 2017 by about 1.8 million barrels per day. That helped boost prices, but it also has spurred a big increase in US shale production, with more expected to come on line.

“Following the announcement, the price on Brent crude has dropped more than 5% to close USD51/bl”.

Oil prices fell almost 5 percent today as OPEC’s decision to extend production curbs fell short of expectations of deeper or longer cuts.

Non-OPEC producers meet OPEC later on Thursday.

However, in the days prior to the meeting, talk of a possible extension for 12 months, or deeper cuts than the current agreement, helped buoy prices on optimism of a faster drawdown in supply. Despite the output cut, the Opec kept exports fairly stable in the first half of 2017 as its members sold oil from stocks. There’s concern about whether Opec could return to the free-for-all production that caused prices to slump from 2014 to 2016.

Oil prices fell about 4 percent Thursday after news of the deal spread, with U.S. benchmark crude declining to US$49.17 a barrel.

It is likely the oil market will balance earlier rather than later; there are so many variables and we will adjust to the circumstances. “The days of OPEC using oil supplies and prices as a political weapon are gone”. Crude sits substantially below the highs above $100 a barrel reached in 2014, but is priced high enough to bring back into the market USA producers who eased back as prices tumbled past year.

Members of a joint monitoring committee, with includes Russian Federation, recommended Wednesday that the agreement last until March 2018.

The first phase of the production cuts deal was reached late past year to control free falling oil prices that brought a massive trade deficit for oil dependent economies.

The decision took place yesterday after the 2nd ministerial meeting of the two groups at headquarters of OPEC in Vienna, Austria.

In our view, there is likely a degree of immediate overreaction in the oil market and we could see prices recover slightly in the coming days.