Orioles drop 2 straight to split series with Red Sox

Bundy allowed a two-run home run in the fourth to Hanley Ramirez, but wasn’t pleased with the result.

The lineup’s struggles mirrored that during Saturday’s 5-2 loss, when the Red Sox’s other star pitcher, David Price, blanked the Orioles in six of his seven innings.

Price (1-0) has given the Red Sox (30-25) two good starts since returning from missing most of the first two months of the season because of elbow problems.

As the Red Sox runner scrambled back to third base, Pena loaded the cannon and fired to third.

The Orioles split their four-game series against the Red Sox and seemed to find their footing against two division rivals, winning four of seven against NY and Boston after a seven-game losing streak. The throw went astray, sailing into left field, allowing two runs to score and giving the Sox a 5-3 lead. The Red Sox left-hander didn’t have his dominant stuff, but pitched well enough to earn the win, thanks to Benintendi and the Red Sox’s offense. Almost a quarter of Boston’s first 56 games were against Baltimore, but the teams won’t play again until August 25.

“I know that he was going in for some exams this morning”, manager John Farrell said. “To get out of here even instead of being down 3-1, it’s a big swing day for us”.

The Red Sox (31-25) tied the score at 3 on a solo home run from left fielder Andrew Benintendi to leadoff the third inning.

An inning later, Benintendi produced the first multi-homer game of his career with a solo shot off Mike Wright that boosted the lead to 6-3.

“Not yet”, Farrell said. “Through these couple of dry spells, he’s kept his head on his shoulders”.

Sale (7-2) has won his past four starts against Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) – David Price returned to form against the Baltimore Orioles, and after he was done, the skilled left-hander made this perfectly clear: The best is yet to come.

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Price did a great job of mixing his pitches, especially the fastball and cutter. Tillman then loaded the bases on a pair of walks. Tillman looked to be escaping the jam as he struck out the next batter, Sandy Leon, and had Deven Marrero in an 0-2 hole.

Boston went in front in the fourth when Ramirez crushed an 0-2 Bundy curveball to left for a two-run homer.

In the finale, just Schoop and Machado had more than one hit, while the team stranded six runners. The Orioles responded in the bottom half on a single by Chris Davis that scored Joey Rickard and Manny Machado, who advanced on a double steal. For me, I really wanted to pick him up right there, kind of break through that.

Benintendi tied it with his sixth home run, the first in 81 at-bats since May 7. He is the seventh Red Sox player in the last 100 years to reach the 500-mark before his 25th birthday.

FOND FAREWELL FOR FRED: Orioles broadcaster Fred Manfra, who worked a limited schedule of games this season, will end his career June 4. He could be taking batting practice when the team plays in NY versus the Yankees starting Tuesday.

The Orioles will be deciding whether to send catcher Welington Castillo (testicular injury) on rehab work before bringing him back. He’s eligible to come off the DL on June 10, but not before a rehabilitation assignment.

“We went to seven pitchers in the ‘pen”, Showalter said. They stay 3.5 games back of the division leading Yankees in the East, but they’re 1.5 games back of the Red Sox for second place. The Orioles also get a day off before resuming interleague play against visiting Pittsburgh.