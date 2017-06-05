Ottawa won’t comment further about Canadian killed in London attack

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!’ said the United States president in one of his tweets after the attack”.

A van ploughed into pedestrians on London Bridge and ended up at Borough Market where a stabbing spree began.

An image of the message was shared by terrorist analyst Rita Katz of the Search International Terrorist Entities Intelligence Group, who said ISIS supporters were celebrating the attack in London, claiming it marked “the black days we’ve promised, the wolves have awakened”, The Mirror reported.

At least 48 people were taken to five hospitals across London, according to the London Ambulance Service.

President Donald Trump pointed out on Twitter that the Saturday evening attacks in London had not spurred an immediate debate about gun control because the attackers did not use guns.

Attackers used a van to barrel into pedestrians on London Bridge, then attacked people in bars and restaurants nearby with knives on Saturday.

Trump said on June 4, 2017.

Trump is calling out Mayor Sadiq Khan for saying there’s “no reason to be alarmed”.

London’s police counter-terrorism chief Mark Rowley said the public should expect to see increased security measures as authorities investigate the latest attack to strike Britain.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the London attack, which the prime minister linked to Islamic extremism.

He said the Canadian government will not provide more details about the citizen killed in Saturday night’s attack out of respect for the family.

Republican Senator Susan Collins told the CBS program “Face the Nation” that she thought Trump’s travel ban was “not the right way to go” because it is too broad.

Many took to social media, opening up their homes to stranded people while taxi drivers ferried people out of the London Bridge area as quickly as possible. He also said the US will do everything in its power to assist the United Kingdom to “bring those that are guilty to justice” and that “American sends our thoughts and prayers”.

As news of the latest terror attacks to hit the United Kingdom came in, Trump called for courts to uphold his proposed travel ban on countries that export violent extremism.