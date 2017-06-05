Outrage and solidarity over ‘cowardly’ London attacks

“At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”, Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday. The assailant, Khalid Masood, 52, of West Midlands, reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May says.

“We can not allow this ideology be the safe space it needs to breed”.

May, facing an election Thursday, said the recent attacks, including an earlier one outside Parliament in March, are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another. “So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society”, she said.

The enemy resorts to terror because they’re so badly outnumbered, everywhere.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks, which come days ahead of a June 8 national election, and less than two weeks after 22 people were killed in a suicide attack in the northern city of Manchester while attending a concert by U.S. pop singer Ariana Grande.

“Yes my brother was involved”, she said.

Taxi driver Chris was on London Bridge as the attackers smashed their van into pedestrians before sprinting, armed with knives, towards nearby bars packed with revellers.

After the Manchester attack, Britain raised its threat level to “critical” – meaning an attack is expected imminently – but downgraded it to “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely, on May 27. As we stepped out into the streets of Shoreditch, people were waking to the news but coming and going as they might on a quiet Sunday morning. “Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing”, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is due to visit Britain on Monday to speak to the injured French nationals, after President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side”.

“As president I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every day to protect the safety and security to our country, our communities and our people”. Khan specifically informed the public that the increased police presence would include armed anti-terrorism officers.

In an interview with BBC Newshour on Sunday, Mr Khan said he had no problem with the attackers being called “scum”, saying Islamic State ideology was evil and deviant.

She also said internet companies must not allow extremism a place to exist, and also put forward longer prison terms for terrorism offences, even relatively minor ones.

Grande gave an emotional performance on Sunday at a benefit gig in the city for the victims of the attack, singing with a choir of local schoolchildren, including some who had been at her show.

“Almost right away, we found out he was OK”, said his brother, Shane Dillon of Des Moines.

London Bridge and a large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off on Saturday, and police told people to avoid the area.

Larry Barton, professor of public safety at the University of Central Florida and a threat assessment instructor for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said the strategy saves lives, but people need to make decisions quickly.

And following the deadly incident, ISIS supporters celebrated the attack on social media, with one account retweeting a photo of a Royal Air Force missile used in an attack against ISIS that had the message “with love from Manchester” written on it.