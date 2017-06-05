Outrage responses as Trump berates London mayor over attacks

People walk near a police cordon on the north side of London Bridge, after attackers rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby killing and injuring people, in London, Britain June 4, 2017.

Six people have been killed and around 50 injured in a terrorist attack in central London.

“A detachment of fighters from Islamic State carried out London attacks yesterday”, said the Aamaq news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic State group.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

At least 48 people were injured in the attack, the third to hit Britain in less than three months and occurring days ahead of a snap parliamentary election on Thursday.

They said: “We had to face a tragedy that no family should ever have to experience; the tragic death of a loved one at the hands of those we entrusted to serve us and protect us”.

Australia’s prime minister says up to four Australians were victims of the van and knife attacks on London Bridge and in London’s Borough Market.

Khan spoke those words in a television interview Sunday in the context of reassuring Londoners about an increased police presence they might see.

The terrorists brought carnage to the streets of the capital on Saturday night, mowing down pedestrians with a van on London Bridge before stabbing a police officer and revellers around Borough Market with 12-inch knives.

“He said it was not a good mosque”, one neighbor said. She said she has worked in Brick Lane – an area famous for being home to successive waves of immigrants over the centuries – since 1953.

The visit would be meant to show solidarity with Britain in the wake of a string of terrorist attacks that rocked the London Bridge area on Saturday evening.

Most of the main political parties suspended election campaigning on Sunday, but May said this would resume on Monday.

The British officer, who is a rugby player, was one of the first on the scene and ran towards the attackers despite being unarmed.

She said this ideology had to be confronted both overseas and at home, adding that the internet and big internet companies provided the space for such extremism to breed.

“We believe three people were involved, but we still have got some more inquiries to do to be 100 percent confident in that”, he said.

Hours earlier the area packed with bars and restaurants around the foodie magnet of Borough Market, had been a scene of panic, as people barricaded themselves into pubs and restaurants or fled through the streets.

Trump also tweeted that the attacks emphasized the correctness of his strict policies on immigration.

Chief constable Paul Crowther said: “For an officer who only joined us less than two years ago, the bravery he showed was outstanding and makes me extremely proud”.

According to CNN affiliate Channel Seven, in a video on Instagram, the man was seen nursing a stab wound saying it was his last night in London before he was due to fly back to Australia the next day.

British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed “evil” Islamist ideology and vowed to crackdown on extremist content online worldwide, as police detained 11 people following two raids in east London.

“The fact that the response time to these attacks was really quite quick, and the authorities didn’t hesitate to shoot these individuals down, is a reflection of the fact that the police are on the front foot”, said Mr Raffaello Pantucci, director of worldwide security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London.