Before it was announced, Pacquiao had previously claimed he and former gym mate Amir Khan had agreed terms to finally fight, but negotiations fell through.

The 38-year-old victor of 11 world titles in eight weight divisions only did eight rounds with three sparmates, including three with promising Australian lightweight George Kamposos Jr., only 23, but already the No.9 ranked contender by the World Boxing Council.

And he said the Australian challenger won’t even last against the eight-division world champion in six rounds. For a while, Pacquiao’s longtime trainer Freddie Roach waited for Pacquiao’s signal with regards to his legislative agenda in the light of the emergency situation prevailing in Mindanao. (12-0 win-loss record with six knockouts) told The Manila Times in an interview.

With his welterweight title defense against Australia’s Jeff Horn inching closer, Filipino boxing icon Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is ramping up his preparations. “He’s a hungry fighter and I know Manny knows it”.

Horn, nine years Pacquiao’s junior at 29, was a decent amateur but lacks a standout win as a professional, making him a significant underdog against Manny. “He won’t last. He can’t get away from Manny’s shots”, added Kambosos Jr., noting the sparring opportunity with the 38-year-old Pacquiao (59-6-2 record with 38 knockouts) is definitely a huge help to improve his boxing skills.

Roach, for his part, said before heading to General Santos he is happy with the three-week Pacquiao’s training camp in Manila. Before he flew home, however, Pacquiao racked up more sparring rounds with separate partners in Manila. But Team Pacquiao believes the prevailing situation in Marawi City won’t spill over to Gensan where Pacquiao will train for the next two weeks before moving to Brisbane, Australia.