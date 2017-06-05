Pak-origin man among 3 responsible for London terror attack?

Forty-eight people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London. Borough station has reopened and both London Bridge rail and subway stations will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday morning, local time, but the rail station will be exit only.

Police are searching four houses in Barking and have made 12 arrests as part of their investigation into the atrocity.

(Yui Mok/PA via AP).

After exiting the van, the attackers ran down a set of stairs into Borough Market where they stabbed people in several different restaurants.

Earlier Sunday, Trump had criticized London’s mayor after he sought to reassure residents about a stepped-up police presence following the attack, the third in the country in past three months, arguing on Twitter for leaders to “stop being politically correct” and focus on “security for our people”. The attackers were fatally shot by police within eight minutes of the first emergency call, with eight officers firing a total of 50 rounds at men who had donned camouflage and fake suicide vests to carry out the carnage.

Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) supporters celebrated the attack in IS-affiliated groups on the encrypted messaging app Telegram in the aftermath of the attack, but the terrorist group did not immediately jump to claim responsibility, the SITE director noted earlier Sunday.

London police responded Saturday to terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said a Canadian woman was among the dead, and a French national was also confirmed dead.

Another victim, New Zealander Oliver Dowling, 32, is in a coma after being stabbed in the face during the attack, which also injured his girlfriend, Marie Bondeville, whose condition is still unknown.

Prime Minister Theresa May warned that the country faced a new threat from copycat attacks. “But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change”, she said.

The university she attended also released the following statement on Twitter. “I was just throwing it at them, trying to get them to chase me so I could get them out into the main road where the police could see them and obviously take them down”.

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an “expedited hearing” at the high court and seek a “much tougher version” of the order temporarily blocking entry to the US from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries. May said the vote would take place as scheduled Thursday because “violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process”.

The political tempo picked up again Monday with May saying opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unfit to handle security and Brexit. Corbyn called for May to resign because of her role in cutting police staffing during her tenure as home secretary.

Officers said late Sunday night that they will release the identities of the attackers “as soon as operationally possible”.

Regarding Trump’s plug for his contested travel ban – which has been blocked by the courts – Cecillia Wang, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, tweeted, “We need to be outraged when the president exploits a awful violent crime to push his discriminatory and illegal policy”.

In a sign of how much her campaign has soured just five days before voting begins, May’s personal rating turned negative for the first time in one of ComRes’s polls since she won the top job in the turmoil following the June 23 Brexit referendum.