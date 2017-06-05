Pakistan does not plan to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar: FO

Saudi Arabia’s official state news agency, citing an official source, said the Kingdom had made a decision to break relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by global law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

Like Saudi Arabia, it cut air and sea contacts and added that it was giving its citizens in Qatar 14 days to leave.

Egypt past year awarded a large tender for 2017 supplies, much of it sourced from Qatar, although traders said rising domestic output and alternative sources including Norway, Nigeria and the United States could fill a potential gap.

The three Gulf states announced the closure of transport ties with Qatar and gave Qatari visitors and residents two weeks to leave their countries.

The UAE was the first to break with Qatar over concerns about the Muslim Brotherhood. It’s a stark reminder to investors of the potential volatility and geopolitical risks associated with the region, at a time when markets like Saudi Arabia and Egypt are intensifying efforts to lure foreign cash. The agency’s compromised Twitter account also cited the Qatari foreign minister as saying the island kingdom was severing relations with some of its neighbors.

In the wake of the ongoing diplomatic rift in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, Dubai-based Emirates, and low budget airline FlyDubai on Monday announced that it will cancel all flights to Qatar.

Among the groups Saudi Arabia accused Qatar of supporting and harboring were the Muslim Brotherhood, ISIS and al-Qaeda by means including incitement through its media channels.

“It is a big power in the stabilization of the region.”The alleged hack happened early on May 24th and hours later, the website of the Qatar News Agency still was not accessible”.

The UAE has also accused Qatar of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations”.

Speaking from Australia, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the respective countries to work out their differences, and offered US assistance to do so.

“The Qatari Government will take all necessary measures to ensure this and to thwart attempts to influence and harm the Qatari society and economy”, it said.

“We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences”, he said in Sydney. On May 27, Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election.

“One is that Saudi Arabia felt emboldened after Donald Trump’s visit, and Trump’s administration has had a strong stance on Iran, which is backed by Qatar”.