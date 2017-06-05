Pakistan has no plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

Qatar has for years drawn the ire of Arab neighbors for its support of the Muslim Brotherhood and affiliated Sunni Islamist groups as well its sponsorship of the Al Jazeera television channel, which hosts frank discussions of politics in the region while also amplifying Qatar’s pro-Islamist views.

Bahrain has cut off all ties with Qatar accusing it of meddling in the former’s business and destabilising its security.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed their ties with Qatar today, accusing it of supporting terrorism, in an unprecedented breach between the most powerful members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Saudi Arabia said Qatari t.

The countries also were ejecting Qatar’s diplomats from their territories.

All the nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic.

Etihad Airways, the UAE’s flag carrier, said it would suspend flights to and from Qatar beginning Tuesday morning.

Etihad said their flights on Monday will operate as normal.

Qatar has yet to comment on the growing crisis. On May 27, Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, called Iranian President Hasan Rouhani to congratulate him on his re-election. Qatar shares a massive offshore gas field with the Islamic Republic.

Qatar had assigned warplanes to the coalition conducting air strikes against Yemen’s Huthi rebels.

It was not immediately clear how Monday’s announcement would affect other airlines.

“Due to the insistence of the State of Qatar in further destabilizing security and stability in the Kingdom of Bahrain and interference in its affairs, continuing the escalation and incitement media and supporting armed terrorist activities… the Kingdom of Bahrain announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the State of Qatar”, the statement read. Qatar later said the statements, which were posted on the state news agency, were fake and that the agency’s website had been hacked.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he did not expect Monday’s decision to help much in the fight against Islamic State.

“For people that don’t know the region very well, they have an image of the Middle East, including the GCC, to be a somewhat unstable region, and I think this maybe confirms what they had feared”, said Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive officer of Nomura Asset Management Middle East.