Pakistan play resumes, match reduced to 48-over a side

And on Sunday, Yuvraj’s hitting prowess was once again on display when the 35-year-old blew away Pakistan with his whirlwind 32-ball 53, which was studded with eight hits to the fence and one over it.

“The way he batted was the way only he can strike the ball, hitting low full tosses for fours and sixes, and even digging out yorkers for fours – he was outstanding”.

“The way he batted, I think it was the game-changing innings to be honest”.

New Zealand are also on their way to Wales, and a team spokesman said: “We have taken advice from the ICC and the assistance they have put in place from a security point of view – and we will continue to do that”.

However, this innings of 91 (119b, 7×4, 2×6) from Rohit, at a strike rate of 76.47, was more scratchy than sumptuous, with the batsman looking like someone feeling his way back to worldwide cricket after a long layoff due to injury. When he got out, I took over.

Earlier, put in to bat first, openers Rohit Sharma (91) and Shikhar Dhawan (68) provided their side with a ideal start as not only did they blast half-centuries each, but also went on to stitch a huge 136-run stand, thus making them the most successful opening pair in the history of the eight-team marquee event.

Three-time semifinalist Pakistan chose to bowl but its fielding often let the team down, including Kohli being dropped by substitute Fakhar Zaman on 43 off Riaz, who went for around 10 an over to end on 0-87. It was a cautious start by both the openers with just 15 coming in five overs.

“We had a poor game”, the former South Africa and Australia coach added.

He said that scoring 300 runs in modern-day cricket has become an easy task but Pakistani batsmen were still playing a “conventional, old-fashioned” brand of the game.

Cricket fans, not only in India and Pakistan, but across the globe would be having their eyes glued on television sets when the greatest cricket rivalry once again rejuvenates in what could be expected as a high voltage game today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. “Hopefully we’ll take this confidence into the next game against Sri Lanka“. The defending champions forged the crucial partnerships, played the ball to its merit and post-rain, when it was more hard to bat with the same concentration, the batsman applied themselves to the English conditions and displayed temperament.

“It was unbelievable the way he came out”. They asked whether we should send Hardik ahead of MS.

“So I think those three sixes and a boundary was probably a little bit of difference as well in the end”, he elaborated.