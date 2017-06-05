Pakistan strongly condemns London terrorist attack

At least six people were killed and 30 others injured in a terror attack at two central London landmarks in which police shot dead three suspects.

Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria in message on twitter Sunday said, “The government and people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with the government and people of Britain in this hour of grief”.

Police in London say unidentified attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge Saturday night and stabbed people in the nearby Borough Market area.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her deep shock at the barbaric attack in London, which left six people killed and many injured.

Nafees Zakaria, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, offered condolences to the bereaved families.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s stance that terrorism is a global menace and as a common challenge it needs to be tackled with collective effort and cooperation.