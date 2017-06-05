Pakistani PM to visit Kazakhstan for SCO

The SCO refused to initiate Iran’s accession past year despite a request from Russian Federation which backs Tehran’s bid, indicating possible divisions between Beijing and Moscow.

The Iranian official added, “An organization whose member countries are going to constitute 45 percent of the world will be of great importance to world peace”.

Foreign Secretary Tahmina Janjua stated in an interview on Sunday night, she said the conference will be held in Astana during which Pakistan will be given full membership of SCO. Iran has made a positive contribution to the development of the SCO.

The assistant minister added that the issue of Iran’s accession to the organization would be “carefully considered” at the meeting in strict accordance with the existing rules of the SCO and on the basis of consultations of all parties.

During its 2015 summit in Ufa, Russia, the SCO formally adopted a resolution which started the procedures to admit India and Pakistan into the grouping.

China said in November it was willing to consider any application from NATO-member Turkey to join the SCO, after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country could join.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, and military organization which was founded in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.