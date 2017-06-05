Panicked Fans Scatter in Turin after Champions League Soccer Match

Most of the injuries are cuts or were caused by the railing collapsing.

Thousands of football fans were watching a live relay of Juventus’ Champions League final against Real Madrid in Cardiff when a bang was heard and rumours of an explosion spread. Police said it was significantly higher than the 200 initially reported after the Saturday evening stampede.

Footage appeared online appearing to show people running from the San Carlo piazza, one of the Italian city’s main public squares.

Once the initial confusion turned to relief, fans began to return to watch the rest of the game – which Madrid won 4-1 thanks to a double from Ronaldo as well as goals from Casemiro and Marco Asensio.

As the scare spread through the crowd gathered in the city’s Piazza San Carlo, a rush towards the exit points quickly accelerated and the square was evacuated so quickly it was left strewn with hundreds of sneakers ripped off people’s feet as they ran.

It has also been reported that a railing at the top of a stairwell leading to an underground auto park gave way, causing people to run to safety.

“The root cause of this was panic, to understand what triggered it we will have to wait a while”, said top local official Renato Saccone, the prefect of Turin.

Five people were seriously hurt, including a seven-year-old boy who was trampled, Sky TG24 reported.