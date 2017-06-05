Paratore wins Nordea Masters for 1st European Tour title

Renato Paratore claimed his first European Tour title with victory in the $1.7 million Nordea Masters at Barseback Golf & Country Club Malmo, Sweden. “I really enjoyed this win”, said the champion, who is the youngest victor on the European Tour since compatriot Matteo Manassero triumphed at the BMW PGA Championship in 2013.

South Africa’s George Coetzee made the early running, carding a 66 to set the clubhouse lead, while France’s Matthieu Pavon also impressed with a 67 on his way to a sixth-place finish.

The young Italian, who has gained popularity in Europe for being one of the fastest players on Tour, got off to a shaky start with a bogey at the third before he steadied himself with three good pars and then birdied eight and nine to reach the turn tied for the lead with Wood.

“This win means a lot to me”, Paratore said.

“The key points were on eight and nine where I made birdie to come back after a bit of a hard start”.

“It’s big for my confidence because I was looking for this win the a year ago and now I’ve achieved that so it’s very nice for me”.

The defending champion ended the tournament with a 68, and despite two birdies in his last three holes a five-under-par final round left Matthew Fitzpatrick one-shot scarce of a play-off with Paratore.

Paratore picked up another shot at the 12th and holed a superb putt from 25 feet for birdie at the 14th, and his putter kept him in the hunt as he did well to save par at both the 16th and 17th.

“Your flaws come out when you’re under pressure”. The ranking points earned from this triumph are set to push him into the top 150 players in the world.